2 Huntsville officers injured in crash with wrong-way driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two officers with the Huntsville Police Department and the driver of another vehicle all suffered minor injuries in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday evening.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, officers encountered 47-year-old Adam Hawkins driving in the wrong direction on Memorial Parkway just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Hawkins collided with the patrol vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes near Airport Rd. The two officers in the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Hawkins was also treated for minor injuries.

Hawkins was charged with the following after the crash:

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

He was booked in the Madison County Jail.

