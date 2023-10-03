Tom Brown’s legendary crab claws
Oct. 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ve tried his steak and you’ve enjoyed his restaurant’s eclectic decor, but have you tried Tom Brown’s crab cakes?
He shared how he makes them in the kitchen and they are absolutely delicious.
Tom says that in his recipe he uses no more than a cup of the following:
- Egg (1)
- Mayonnaise
- Dijon Mustard
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Old Bay Seasoning
- Sea Salt
- Celery
- Parsley
- Lemon Juice
- Melted Butter
- Black Pepper
- Lump Crab Meat
- Claw Crab Meat
Tom Brown’s full menu can be found here! Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well.
