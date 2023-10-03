Tom Brown’s legendary crab claws

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ve tried his steak and you’ve enjoyed his restaurant’s eclectic decor, but have you tried Tom Brown’s crab cakes?

He shared how he makes them in the kitchen and they are absolutely delicious.

Local legend, Tom Brown shares how he makes his famous crab claws (Baileigh Payne)

Tom says that in his recipe he uses no more than a cup of the following:

Egg (1)

Mayonnaise

Dijon Mustard

Worcestershire Sauce

Old Bay Seasoning

Sea Salt

Celery

Parsley

Lemon Juice

Melted Butter

Black Pepper

Lump Crab Meat

Claw Crab Meat

Tom Brown’s full menu can be found here! Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well.

