New music releases to watch for this fall

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new season means new music, and who better to share what we should be listening to than Hunter Jackson?

Artists and songs to watch for this Fall:

  • Sia - “Gimme Love”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Last Time I Saw You”
  • Rolling Stones - New album and song
  • Luke Combs - “Fast Car” and “Two Dozen Roses”
  • Usher - Super Bowl performance and new album

Halloween jams to add to the playlist:

Fun: Ray Parker Jr. - “Ghost Busters”

Spooky: Michael Jackson - “Thriller”

New: Nicki & Ice Spice / Aqua - “Barbie girl”

