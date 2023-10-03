New music releases to watch for this fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new season means new music, and who better to share what we should be listening to than Hunter Jackson?

Artists and songs to watch for this Fall:

Sia - “Gimme Love”

Nicki Minaj - “Last Time I Saw You”

Rolling Stones - New album and song

Luke Combs - “Fast Car” and “Two Dozen Roses”

Usher - Super Bowl performance and new album

Halloween jams to add to the playlist:

Fun: Ray Parker Jr. - “Ghost Busters”

Spooky: Michael Jackson - “Thriller”

New: Nicki & Ice Spice / Aqua - “Barbie girl”

