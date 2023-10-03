New music releases to watch for this fall
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new season means new music, and who better to share what we should be listening to than Hunter Jackson?
Artists and songs to watch for this Fall:
- Sia - “Gimme Love”
- Nicki Minaj - “Last Time I Saw You”
- Rolling Stones - New album and song
- Luke Combs - “Fast Car” and “Two Dozen Roses”
- Usher - Super Bowl performance and new album
Halloween jams to add to the playlist:
Fun: Ray Parker Jr. - “Ghost Busters”
Spooky: Michael Jackson - “Thriller”
New: Nicki & Ice Spice / Aqua - “Barbie girl”
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.