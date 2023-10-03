Deals
Morgan County Coroner identifies 2 people dead following Morgan County house fire

The fire happened at Shagbark Trail in Somerville Sunday night.
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women died after a Sunday night house fire in Morgan County, per Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Chunn said the fire happened at Shagbark Trail in Somerville. Katrina Williams, 72, and Cynett Horn, 70, were identified as the women who died following the house fire.

Per Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the fire remains a death investigation.

The State Fire Marshall is determining the cause of the fire.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

