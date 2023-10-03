Deals
Man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes in DeKalb County

Christopher Dean Moyer
Christopher Dean Moyer(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for traveling to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes, announced by DeKalb and Cherokee County District Attorney Summer Summerford on Monday.

Christopher Dean Moyer was sentenced to life in the state penitentiary by Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell, who handed down maximum sentences for each crime.

A jury trial was scheduled for August 21. Prior to jury selection, Moyer entered guilty pleas to the offenses of Traveling to Meet a Child for Sex, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, and Transmitting Obscene Material.  

Summerford states since there was no agreed-upon sentence length between Moyer and the State, the Defendant’s cases were moved to a Sentencing Hearing on October 2.

At the hearing, the State provided evidence of messages from Moyer to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.  The messages included images and detailed plans to meet with the presumed child for sexual purposes.  

When Moyer showed up to meet the child, he was then placed under arrest.  Once he was arrested, police found him to be in possession of a firearm, a controlled substance, petroleum jelly, shaving cream, razors, and an extra motorcycle helmet. Summerford says it was determined most of those items were bought an hour prior to the meetup at the Centre Walmart.

He was sentenced to the following charges:

  • Traveling to Meet a Child for Sex - Life
  • Electronic Solicitation of a Child - 20 years
  • Transmitting Obscene Material - 20 years

These sentences are to run consecutively, one after another.

