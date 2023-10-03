Man charged after allegedly assaulting mother with hammer, setting apartment on fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his mother and setting fire to a Florence apartment unit on Monday night.

According to the Florence Police Department, at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Darby Drive to a report of a domestic violence incident.

Police say Malcolm Allen assaulted his mother with a hammer. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim escaped and was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Allen barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to speak to officers.

Later on, officers heard a smoke detector and noticed smoke and flames coming from inside the apartment. Officers evacuated residents of the nearby apartment units.

Police say they were then able to pull Allen to safety through a window.

Florence Fire Department crews extinguished the fire limiting most of the damage to Allen’s apartment.

Allen was arrested for Arson in the First Degree and Domestic Violence in the Second Degree.

Allen was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bail.

