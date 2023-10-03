Deals
Man arrested on multiple charges including car theft, eluding officers in Morgan County

James Patrick Simmons
James Patrick Simmons(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was charged in Morgan County after allegedly stealing a car and eluding officers among multiple other charges on Friday night.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle failed to correctly navigate a left-hand turn from Highway 36 onto Black Road and struck a tree.

The driver attempted to run from the vehicle until tased and taken into custody.

Sgt. John Dickson was called to the scene and arrested James Patrick Simmons, 36, of Hartselle.

Priceville and Hartselle PD also assisted in capturing the suspect.

Simmons was charged with the following:

  • Theft 1st (Stolen Vehicles)
  • Criminal Mischief 1st
  • Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
  • Traffic-Speed Above 45 MPH, County Road
  • Traffic-RD Reckless Driving
  • Traffic-Failure to Signal
  • Traffic-Fail Stop Sign
  • Driving While Suspended, Revoked, or Cancelled
  • Unlawful Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Simmons was treated by EMS and then booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,540.60.

