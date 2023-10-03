Madison man left in critical condition after being shot by girlfriend, family speaks out

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - “He said that about 4:00 a.m. he woke up, and he was being shot,” Larry Hesler’s daughter Holly Smith recalls what her father told her about the shooting.

Hesler told Smith he and Donna Navarre were enjoying a peaceful night. That is until he claims he was awaken by gunshots.

“And she had shot him seven times, and dragged him to the floor and had a hammer. I know that he has bruises that are consistent with being hit by the hammer,” Smith said.

Smith says her father was able to escape the home and run to a neighboring home for help. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in a medically induced coma.

Hesler’s other daughter, Hailey White, says no family member expected this.

“I think that’s the question that we all keep asking is why she decided to do what she did. It’s just a lot emotionally, I mean he was sleeping. We don’t know,” White said.

Court documents reveal the couple have had a trouble past. Navarre filed a protective order against Hesler in September 2022.

Court documents show that Navarre asked for that protective order to be dropped soon after. Navarre is now facing charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

Hesler’s son Jason says they are focused on their Dad’s health.

“The physical is one thing, the traumatic experience, the feeling of trust lost is just hard for someone like that. I mean, I couldn’t even imagine so, just being there for him and trying to build him back up,”

Navarre is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

