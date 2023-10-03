Deals
Investigation underway following Guntersville marina fire

By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is currently underway following a marina fire in Guntersville on Monday night.

According to Lieutenant Keith Lay with Guntersville Fire and Rescue, a call came in around 8 p.m. with a vessel that caught fire. GFR arrived at the scene and said bystanders were able to put out most of the flames with fire extinguishers.

Fire crews used the fire vessel “Marine 1″ to put out the remainder of the flames located at Dock B. GFR said the fire did not spread to any other structure or parts of the marina. No one was injured and there were no people on the boat during the incident.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the scene. However, it appears to have been an electrical fire caused by a “plug-in” on the boat.

