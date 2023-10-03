Health leaders warn of Alabama sleep-related infant deaths during SIDS awareness month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -October is SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) awareness month and leaders with the Alabama Department of Public Health are raising awareness on how you can help combat infant mortality.

Through their awareness, health leaders are striding towards changing the conversation from not only Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, but also SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death).

SUIDs continue to be the number one cause of infant deaths in the state of Alabama. According to the latest ADPH data from 2021, out of the 443 babies that tragically died in Alabama, 101 are counted as Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths. Those include deaths from SIDS, accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed, and undetermined.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said that safe sleeping starts with the ABC’s:

Alone

on their Back

and in a Crib

“Alone in their crib, not in the bed, making sure they have nothing around them in the crib, that you do room sharing without bed sharing,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “You want them to be in their own space, and you always want to place them on their back to reduce the risk of SIDS and other Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths.”

Dr. Stubblefield added that in the past four years, Sudden Unexpected Infant Death numbers have remained consistent. But many can be prevented if parents practice safe sleeping tactics.

“Most of these deaths occur before six months of age, so it is the younger infants we are talking about,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

“So there are several things parents can do: prepare the babies’ sleeping space to make sure it’s safe, don’t use any unapproved products or any products that may raise the risk of suffocation like pillows or propping implements or anything like that.”

