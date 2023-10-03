Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist. (Source: CNN, WISH, TSA, NASA, KSTU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end...
Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment
Relationship therapist shares professional opinion on if Taylor's new relationship will 'go the...
Dr. Christie on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Board your furry friends at Huntsville Pet Resort
Huntsville Pet Resort