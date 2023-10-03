First Fall cold front arrives late this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Fair skies are overhead with areas of very isolated fog to start off the day.

Our morning temperatures are cool and refreshing in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today will be another sunny and unseasonably warm day with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s with barely a cloud in the sky. Skies will remain clear overnight with a light breeze stopping any widespread fog from developing, lows will be comfortable again in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will start off generally sunny before more clouds start to build in during the afternoon, highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered rain showers moving in for the evening. A strong Fall cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley by Friday bringing chances for scattered light rain showers through the day.

Behind the front will be breezy winds gusting over 15 miles per hour with Saturday morning low temperatures starting off chilly in the low to middle 40s! Saturday will bring clearing skies and much cooler high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s again. Temperatures will rebound a bit for next week and we will bounce back into the 70s, rain chances are still hard to come by and drought conditions will likely continue to worsen.

