A dog’s paradise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When you’re going out of town, the last thing you want to worry about is who will be taking care of your furry friend.

Whether you’re going on a day trip, planning to have a long day at work, or going on vacation, Huntsville Pet Resort has the facilities to satisfy any pet parent. From dog boarding to day camp, they offer services based on the needs of individual pet parents.

Owner, Terry Edmondson, a Huntsville native, found his passion for animals at an early age while working in animal hospitals. Since then, his passion has greatly influenced his career path. Terry worked for over 20 years in the animal health field with Pfizer Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim. He has worked with veterinarians in Southern California, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee. His career in veterinary sales and sales management has taken him to many parts of the United States, but Huntsville was always calling him back home. Now, he is caring for the animals of the Rocket City!

We promise to care for your pet the same way we care for our own. We will strive to earn and keep your trust every single day. You are welcome to check in on them any time you want via our web cams.

The quality of care at Huntsville Pet Resort is top-notch and unbeatable. For more information on dog boarding, click here. Be sure to check out their Instagram as well.

