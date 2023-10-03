Can Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go the distance?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After being seen at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’s game on September 24, all anyone can talk about is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

It has taken ‘Swifties’ and the NFL by storm and this new relationship has us all wondering, “Will it go the distance?” Relationship Therapist and Professional Matchmaker, Dr. Christie Kederian says that this could be ‘endgame’ for Swift.

Relationship therapist Dr. Christie weighs in on Taylor and Travis (Ellen McDonald)

“Everyone loves a good love story, we’re coming into the holidays and Taylor and Travis are just made for Hallmark,” said Dr. Christie. “I feel like this is just the all-American love story that we’ve been waiting for.”

There is currently a lot of speculation over whether or not this relationship is real. Some are saying it might be a PR stunt for the singer.

“I think that they have what it takes to go the distance, there’s a lot of aspects I see from a compatibility standpoint that are a fit,” said Dr. Christie. “They come from similar backgrounds, they have similar values, and it seems like they both have that success in their respective careers... and I think those are great qualities that they can support each other in a healthy relationship.”

Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger | AP)

Dr. Christie says that Travis is one of the better matches for Taylor because Travis knows what it’s like to be at the top of his game. It’s also in a completely different industry from her own, which Taylor has struggled with in past relationships.

“My instinct wants to say that this could be ‘engame’ by the Super Bowl,” said Dr. Christie. “I definitely think that what I am seeing so far, and especially at their phase in life and in their careers, that they are ready for that next step.”

She says that both Travis and Taylor have received all the accolades within their fields and they’ve claimed their way to the top, so now they might be looking to settle down.

File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at the game, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File) (Ed Zurga | AP)

Dr. Christie says that there’s a lot to learn from the budding relationship between the two. She says to have fun, don’t be afraid of others’ opinions, and take notice of qualities you admire.

