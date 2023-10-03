Breaking down the important differences between group term and private term life insurance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most people understand the value of life insurance in a financial plan. What is less understood are the types of policies and the protection they provide.

Life insurance is an important safety net, to make sure your death won’t place a financial burden on others.

Financial expert, Marshall Clay with The Welch Group explains the differences between group term and private term life insurance, and which option might be best for you. One is offered through your employer, while the other is purchased by an individual outside of work.

“How those two things intermingle is really important because what I get a lot of times is somebody will come to me and say, ‘look Marshall, I get some insurance through my employer. Is that enough? Do I need to get more?’”

The wealth management expert was quick to say yes to that question. Clay explains the priority is to have private term insurance, and then supplement it with group term.

“So the first thing is this group term life insurance through your employer. And essentially it’s an employee benefit where they offer you term life insurance, typically a multiple of your salary. So if you’re making $50,000 to $100,000, it’s typically two to three times,” that amount. Clay goes onto say that you can buy more if desired, it’s very inexpensive insurance, and there is no underwriting. If you have a preexisting condition, you can still get the insurance regardless if you have an illness now.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that you can’t take group term insurance with you once you leave the company. “The most important thing about this is that it’s limited based on how long you typically you work at the employer. If you leave that job, if you’re fired, if you’re laid off or if you go to another job, that insurance does not follow you.

In contrast, private term insurance is purchased by the individual. So it’s a separate policy owned by the individual and there is underwriting. Clay explains how this will affect you and the hoops you have to jump through to get coverage. “So what that means is they’re going to come out and assess your health. They’re going to assess your exercise habits and all the things that you do,” Clay said.

Once people have been vetted, the financial guru explains one can typically get up to 25 times your income. That insurance will stay in force for the life of the term, which is typically around 30 years. That’s so long as you continue to pay your premiums. Private term insurance is portable, so it moves with you through life.

Whenever Clay is asked if simply having group term life insurance is enough, he doesn’t mince words. “I typically say no. The private term needs to be kind of the foundation of your financial plan because that’s going to stay with you whether you move from employer to employer or so on. And then if your company offers you that group term benefit, use that as a supplement to the core of your financial plan because it will allow you offset that risk throughout your life and not lose that,” Clay said.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

