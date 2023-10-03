5 tips to make the most of your Madison Street Festival experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Gather up the whole family this Saturday to enjoy a free, fun-filled day at the Madison Street Festival all in an effort to provide access to education and educational programs.

With the parade kicking off at 9 a.m. in historic downtown Madison and the fun lasting until 4 p.m., the day is sure to have something for everyone. Information Chair, Erica DeSpain gave us her top five tips for making sure you get the most out of your experience this weekend.

Browse creative goods this weekend (Crystal McBrayer)

Tip 1 - Don’t stress about parking: There will be multiple parking options within walking distance of the festival. There will be handicapped parking alongside free shuttles that will get you to where the action is.

Tip 2 - Get the map ahead of time: Festivalgoers can download the app by scanning the QR code below to have access to an interactive map. This map will tell you where you are in live time so that you can navigate to where you want to stop next.

Make the most of your festival experience by downloading the app (Crystal McBrayer)

Tip 3 - Plan where you want to go: Take a look at the map ahead of time and plan where you want to go once you arrive. Figure out where you want to eat, which areas you want to check out, and who you want to see take on the entertainment stage.

Tip 4 - Come Hungry: There will be more than 25 vendors coming from all over the South-East at Madison Street Festival ready to serve you some fantastic eats!

Come hungry (Sarah Brewer | Crystal McBrayer)

Tip 5: Checkout downtown Madison businesses: Downtown shops will be open during the festival, so be sure to stop on in and shop.

Madison Street Festival 2023 map (Crystal McBrayer)

The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. this Saturday, October 7, and will run until 4 p.m. that day. For more information on the entertainment line-up, the festival’s mission, and more, check out their website here. Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook too.

