Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Woman arrested in connection to stealing vehicle in Morgan County

Rachel Elizabeth Vandergrift
Rachel Elizabeth Vandergrift(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lacey’s Spring on Thursday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Hwy 231 in Lacey’s Spring. The victim reported she was pulled from her vehicle by a woman who then proceeded to take the vehicle.

Deputies say, upon leaving the scene the stolen vehicle struck a parked car, causing damage to both vehicles.

The car was later reported to be following a school bus on River Loop Road in Lacey’s Spring.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Patrick Williams was able to intercept the vehicle, allowing the school bus to continue its route, and made contact with the woman driver. The driver then fled on foot before being tased and taken into custody.

Investigators arrested Rachel Elizabeth Vandergrift, 37, of Lacey’s Spring. Vandergrift was charged with Theft 1st Degree.

Vandergrift was treated by medical and was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County

Latest News

Fatal Fire
2 people dead following Morgan County house fire
Linda and Penny talk about the stroll and about the importance of history
Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll preview from the Huntsville Pilgrimage Association
Alisha shares her creative process and what all her business offers
Fall décor from Script It Lettering Co.
Terry and Santa share how we can help this holiday season
Toys for Tots talks local initiative