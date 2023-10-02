Woman arrested in connection to stealing vehicle in Morgan County

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lacey’s Spring on Thursday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on Hwy 231 in Lacey’s Spring. The victim reported she was pulled from her vehicle by a woman who then proceeded to take the vehicle.

Deputies say, upon leaving the scene the stolen vehicle struck a parked car, causing damage to both vehicles.

The car was later reported to be following a school bus on River Loop Road in Lacey’s Spring.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Patrick Williams was able to intercept the vehicle, allowing the school bus to continue its route, and made contact with the woman driver. The driver then fled on foot before being tased and taken into custody.

Investigators arrested Rachel Elizabeth Vandergrift, 37, of Lacey’s Spring. Vandergrift was charged with Theft 1st Degree.

Vandergrift was treated by medical and was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

