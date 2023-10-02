Waterloo free library opens back up in new location

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Waterloo free library has been around the community for nearly 11 years but it looks a little different now.

The free library was started in 2012 by the Ladies of Paradise book club who were just looking to spread the joy of reading around the community of Waterloo. At first the library was housed in a handmade box. Then it was moved into a building across the street from Waterloo Town Hall but that building became too run down to be considered safe.

The mayor and chief of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department revamped the garage of the town hall so that the free library could live on.

Anyone can come in and take a book without a library card or having to return the book. The only rule: do not take more than 10 books per family. The organization and city members said this project has been a labor of love.

They do also have a donation box. If you are visiting Waterloo or live in the area, the Ladies of Paradise recommend you stop by. Just look for Loo the painted rock snake at Waterloo Town Hall and the library will not be too far off.

