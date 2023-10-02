Warm start to the week with big changes coming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have some areas of patchy but dense fog to start off the work and school week, fog should linger through roughly 9AM.

Fair skies will kick off the day with comfortable morning temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Today will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures well above average topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be very light from the southeast and humidity levels will be fairly low. Skies will remain clear overnight with mild lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will develop overnight and stay through the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s. We have a Fall cold front coming through late Thursday into Friday and this will bring a fairly drastic pattern change to the Tennessee Valley. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms are possible Thursday night through Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. Morning lows will be quite crisp as well in the middle 40s to lower 50s, our first real taste of Fall for the season.

