Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Warm start to the week with big changes coming

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Temps
WAFF Future Temps(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have some areas of patchy but dense fog to start off the work and school week, fog should linger through roughly 9AM. 

Fair skies will kick off the day with comfortable morning temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s.  Today will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures well above average topping out in the upper 80s.  Winds will be very light from the southeast and humidity levels will be fairly low.  Skies will remain clear overnight with mild lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will develop overnight and stay through the Tuesday morning commute. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s.  We have a Fall cold front coming through late Thursday into Friday and this will bring a fairly drastic pattern change to the Tennessee Valley.  Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms are possible Thursday night through Friday evening. 

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.  Morning lows will be quite crisp as well in the middle 40s to lower 50s, our first real taste of Fall for the season.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

First Alert Weather
More Hot & Dry Days Ahead | Fall Weather Returns Later This Week!
Another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off. High temps near 90 degrees, low humidity. A...
Another sunny day with temps near 90°
First Alert Weather
Clear & Mild Conditions This Evening | Another Sunny & Hot Day Expected Tomorrow
Early morning dense fog will burn off, sunny & hot today. Temps near 90 degrees. Clear tonight,...
Fog early, otherwise sunny & hot for Saturday