Warm & Dry Through Mid-Week | Big Cooldown Coming For Your Weekend!

First Alert Weather
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron with your forecast
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying well above average topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be very light from the southeast and humidity levels will be fairly low. Skies will remain clear overnight with mild lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some areas of patchy fog will develop overnight and stay through the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s. We have a big fall cold front coming through late Thursday into Friday and this will bring a fairly drastic pattern change to the Tennessee Valley. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms are possible Thursday night through Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. Morning lows will be quite crisp as well in the middle 40s to lower 50s!

