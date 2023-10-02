Vehicle crashes through home in Huntsville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into a Huntsville residence on Monday morning.
The person drove through a home on Henson Drive.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with HEMSI.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call time was 8:12 a.m.
WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.
