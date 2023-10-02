Vehicle crashes through home in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into a Huntsville residence on Monday morning.

The person drove through a home on Henson Drive.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with HEMSI.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call time was 8:12 a.m.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.