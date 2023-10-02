Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Vehicle crashes through home in Huntsville

The vehicle drove through home in Huntsville
The vehicle drove through home in Huntsville(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into a Huntsville residence on Monday morning.

The person drove through a home on Henson Drive.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with HEMSI.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call time was 8:12 a.m.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County
Donna Navarre
Woman arrested in connection to Madison shooting, victim remains in hospital
Protesters want answers in Decatur
Protesters want answers after Decatur officer involved shooting
Protesters want answers in Decatur
Protesters want answers in Decatur