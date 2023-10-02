Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

University of North Alabama leaders launch new campaign to raise $100M

Officials with the university say they have already raised around 61 million of the goal.
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at the University of North Alabama announced a new campaign on Friday to raise $100 million towards facilities on campus.

The university announced its “Shine On, Gold” campaign during its homecoming week festivities.

The money raised through the campaign will go towards the following facilities:

  • The Music Performance Center
  • Student Scholarships
  • The Presidential Scholarship Program
  • The Multi-Purpose Stadium
  • The Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion
  • The 1830 Fund
  • Donor-Directed Purposes

“The University of North Alabama is poised for what will soon be a third century of delivering high-quality academic programs on one of the most beautiful college campuses in the South,” said UNA’s President Dr. Ken Kitts. “The time is right for us to build off of our incredible momentum of record-breaking enrollment, record-breaking foundation growth, and Top 20 rankings in national publications. It really is our time to roar!”

Officials with the university say they have already raised around 61 million of the goal.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County

Latest News

Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in jail
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, 40 dogs rescued from Colbert County home