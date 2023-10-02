University of North Alabama leaders launch new campaign to raise $100M

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at the University of North Alabama announced a new campaign on Friday to raise $100 million towards facilities on campus.

The university announced its “Shine On, Gold” campaign during its homecoming week festivities.

The money raised through the campaign will go towards the following facilities:

The Music Performance Center

Student Scholarships

The Presidential Scholarship Program

The Multi-Purpose Stadium

The Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion

The 1830 Fund

Donor-Directed Purposes

“The University of North Alabama is poised for what will soon be a third century of delivering high-quality academic programs on one of the most beautiful college campuses in the South,” said UNA’s President Dr. Ken Kitts. “The time is right for us to build off of our incredible momentum of record-breaking enrollment, record-breaking foundation growth, and Top 20 rankings in national publications. It really is our time to roar!”

Officials with the university say they have already raised around 61 million of the goal.

