Take a stroll through history

The Huntsville Pilgrimage Association previews Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll
Linda and Penny talk about the stroll and about the importance of history
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Experience the captivating history of Huntsville as Maple Hill Cemetery comes alive with the presence of historical figures on October 15. Witness the rich stories and vibrant characters of the past, as they roam throughout the cemetery’s grounds.

Characters pose together for the 2022 stroll
Characters pose together for the 2022 stroll(Carrie Tate)

The Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll has become one of America’s largest living history strolls. History comes to life along the path with over 60 characters portraying the interred citizens of Huntsville with most of the characters being buried in Maple Hill. Characters come from all over North Alabama and some are descendants of the people that they portray

This free event features special exhibits, an antique auto display, and scavenger hunts for kids of all ages. But while admission is free, the event serves as a fundraiser for preserving the beauty of the graves and grounds.

The Huntsville Pilgrimage Association fundraises for the upkeep of the headstones and ironworks in the historic section. They also use fundraising proceeds to educate Huntsville about the citizens who are interred at the cemetery. The HPA board is a volunteer group of about 30 people and has raised over $500,000.

See Huntsville's famous cow at the stroll
See Huntsville's famous cow at the stroll(Carrie Tate)

Because parking is limited, there will be a free shuttle service from the free parking garage on Holmes, Greene, and Lincoln Street with additional parking in the Clinton Street garage. Please note that no food, drinks, or water will be sold in the cemetery.

Walk through history on October 15
Walk through history on October 15(Carrie Tate)

For more information on the stroll visit their website here.

