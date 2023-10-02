Deals
Protesters want answers after Decatur officer involved shooting

WAFF's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protesters gathered at City Hall on Sunday after Steve Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police on Friday.

Briona Watkins is just one of the protesters who said she won’t forget her friend.

“He was a great guy,” she said. “He took care of children, provided for his family, and was never in trouble with the police before.”

Early Friday morning, he found himself face-to-face with multiple officers. According to police, Perkins flashed a gun at a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess his car. They said an officer only opened fire after Perkins turned the gun on them.

Protesters said they’ve seen a video that tells a different story. They claimed not only did Perkins not point his gun at officers, they also said officers surrounded him and shot him seven times. This video has not been shared or viewed by WAFF 48.

A different video sent to WAFF by neighbors shows the confrontation via a doorbell camera.

Lawrence County NAACP President Jan Turnbore said Decatur police need to be accountable in this investigation.

“A gesture or a word can be said and an officer can shoot me,” he said. “I’m scared.”

Turnbore said police could start by releasing body cam video of the incident.

“The police department needs to rectify this situation and do it fast,” he said. “They need to do it truthfully, with transparency. The longer they hold out, the more suspicion is going to be aroused about this situation.”

While friends and family grieve, they still have many questions regarding the death of their loved one.

“Why did the neighbor’s house have over 16 damages from bullets from the cops who were out there,” Watkins asked. “Why with such excessive force? was he even shot in the first place? There are so many things that could have de-escalated the situation other than him being shot seven times.”

Protesters said this won’t be the end of their protest. They plan to come back to city hall and stay as long as it takes to receive justice.

WAFF reached out to Decatur police and state investigators for comment but has not heard back.

