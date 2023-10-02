Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man crashed his truck into a home on Henson Drive in Huntsville on Monday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, HEMSI and Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the call came in at 8:12 a.m.

According to Moores Mill VFR, the driver came off of Winchester and drove through several yards, hit an unoccupied vehicle and then hit the house. The driver said he did not remember anything after turning off of Winchester Road.

Moores Mill Fire said the driver was then treated on scene, but not transported. There were no injuries confirmed during the incident.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the driver had experienced a medical emergency leading up to the crash. The spokesperson says no charges will be filed against the man.

Crews are evaluating if the structure is still sound before the truck is removed.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be investigating the scene.

Police presence at scene on Henson Drive. (WAFF)

