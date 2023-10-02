Deals
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot

WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
By Kate Norum and Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a woman in a parking lot on Sept. 30.

According to FPD, a bystander in a parking lot on Hough Road called regarding a man in a white Cadillac Escalade who tried to sell jewelry and a young woman who was in the backseat on Saturday morning. The bystander declined and called the police.

Officers later pulled the vehicle over in Muscle Shoals. After further investigation, the driver, Ionut Gunici, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution.

The Department of Human Resources responded and took custody of the woman.

Gunici told officers he and the woman were on vacation and traveling through Florence. According to court documents obtained by WAFF, the alleged incident occurred at the Walmart parking lot in Florence at 3100 Hough Road.

Ionut Gunici was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. According to court documents on October 5, Gunici pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution in the 2nd degree. He is set to serve a 10-year split sentence and 60 months probation.

Florence Sergeant Ryan Kelly said the investigation is still in the early stages. However, he said Gunici and the victim did know each other. Kelly warns the public to make sure that if they see something like this happening, it’s important to call it in no matter what.

“If something like this happens again or if they see something suspicious, if it’s happening at the moment contact 911,” Sergeant Kelly warned. “If it’s just something suspicious, contact your local authorities. We get very few reports of this but it happens everywhere, unfortunately.”

The case remains under investigation and FPD asks anyone who has any information to please contact Det. Flippo at 256-760-6562.

