Make fall decor more personal with pieces from Script It Lettering Co.

Alisha shares her creative process and what all her business offers
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Calligraphy is all anyone is talking about. It’s a cute and easy way to take regular decor and make it personalized to you.

While it might look easy, creating trendy decor items with calligraphy can take a lot of practice. With fall already here, and the holidays right around the corner, Alisha from Script It Lettering Co. can make all your calligraphy dreams true.

Use faux pumpkins to make decor last longer
Use faux pumpkins to make decor last longer(Alisha Harris)

Alisha prints her handwriting onto faux pumpkins with vinyl phrases and names, using her Cricut. But, one easy way to replicate it at home is by taking paint pens and writing directly onto the surface!

Decorate your door for fall
Decorate your door for fall(Alisha Harris)

Aside from pumpkins, Alisha also makes door signs, ornaments, and so much more! Script It Lettering Co. offers custom calligraphy services for special events such as weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthday parties.

Personalize any holiday table spread with these place holders
Personalize any holiday table spread with these place holders(Alisha Harris)

To make an order, email scriptitletteringco@gmail.com or visit scriptitletteringco.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on her work.

