Keeping the Christmas spirit alive: Toys for Tots 2023 initiative

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Morgan, Lawrence, and Cullman counties Toys for Tots organization has already begun work for this year’s holiday season.

Toys for Tots collects donations outside of many central locations (Terry O'Dell)

Terry O’Dell, Toys for Tots coordinator, says that more children than ever need the community’s help during the holiday season. Click here to find a donation location or to request a toy.

