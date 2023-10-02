Deals
Keeping the Christmas spirit alive: Toys for Tots 2023 initiative

Terry and Santa share how we can help this holiday season
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Morgan, Lawrence, and Cullman counties Toys for Tots organization has already begun work for this year’s holiday season.

Terry O’Dell, Toys for Tots coordinator, says that more children than ever need the community’s help during the holiday season. Click here to find a donation location or to request a toy.

