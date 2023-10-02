Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Hunter Fieri coming to The Wine Cellar

Meet Food Network royalty tonight at local Huntsville spot
Hunter Fieri signing bottles in Huntsville on October 2
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one night only, Food Network fans have the chance to meet Hunter Fieri, son of culinary legend Guy Fieri at The Wine Cellar.

Named for brothers Hunter and Ryder Fieri, Hunt & Ryde Winery is the California winery on Guy’s product portfolio. Vintages are born from the coastal soils of Northern California’s Sonoma County and are crafted to showcase the terroir and history of America’s premier wine-producing region.

Guy visiting Hunt & Ryde Winery
Guy visiting Hunt & Ryde Winery(https://www.huntrydewinery.com/)

Tonight, Hunter will meet fans as they taste wine. He will also be signing bottles of his famous sauces and spices.

Guy Fieri tasting a red wine
Guy Fieri tasting a red wine(https://www.huntrydewinery.com/)

This in-person event will take place at The Wine Cellar at 2304 Whitesburg Dr. Don’t miss your chance to meet the culinary legend himself and take home a piece of his mouthwatering creations. Come and spice up your life with Hunter Fieri!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County