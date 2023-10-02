Hunter Fieri coming to The Wine Cellar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one night only, Food Network fans have the chance to meet Hunter Fieri, son of culinary legend Guy Fieri at The Wine Cellar.

Named for brothers Hunter and Ryder Fieri, Hunt & Ryde Winery is the California winery on Guy’s product portfolio. Vintages are born from the coastal soils of Northern California’s Sonoma County and are crafted to showcase the terroir and history of America’s premier wine-producing region.

Guy visiting Hunt & Ryde Winery (https://www.huntrydewinery.com/)

Tonight, Hunter will meet fans as they taste wine. He will also be signing bottles of his famous sauces and spices.

Guy Fieri tasting a red wine (https://www.huntrydewinery.com/)

This in-person event will take place at The Wine Cellar at 2304 Whitesburg Dr. Don’t miss your chance to meet the culinary legend himself and take home a piece of his mouthwatering creations. Come and spice up your life with Hunter Fieri!

