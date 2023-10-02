Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The family of a Limestone County inmate is speaking out after he was found not guilty by reason of mental defect and is still in jail instead of a mental health facility. A judge ruled last week that Michael Kinney will remain behind bars until a bed is available at an Alabama mental health facility.

Kinney was arrested in July of 2022 for making terrorist threats to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. Just a few months later, he was found not guilty by reason of mental defect. While the charges were dropped, Kinney is still being held in the Limestone County Jail over a year later.

Michael Kinney spoke with WAFF 48 News about his current situation, which he described as a state of ‘limbo’. He said there is only one word to describe how he is feeling now: betrayed.

Kinney’s mother Carolyn Kinney said she is absolutely devastated after receiving the news that he will have to remain in jail until a bed opens up. She said that the lack of mental health beds in Alabama is concerning, and she just wants to bring him home to Florida.

“He’s got a few issues, he gets mixed up sometimes, but he is quite capable of maintaining a life outside a hospital,” Kinney said. “I just want him to come home, but now I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

A mental health professional spoke in court, stating that Kinney needs to be in a stable environment. But, that’s no easy task as many mental health facilities are full and have a long waiting list.

Once a bed does open up and Kinney is committed, a doctor has to deem him healthy enough to leave. He will then return to a judge to be cleared and let out of the facility.

Carolyn Kinney said she will keep fighting for her son’s release from jail and reminding everyone that he was found not guilty.

“He has no charges, he’s been deemed innocent by mental distress, so the charges have all been dropped since last year,” Kinney said. “But he’s still sitting in jail for nothing, for doing nothing. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.