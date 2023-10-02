Florence Police charge man after allegedly trying to sell woman in parking lot

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police Department officers arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a woman in a parking lot.

According to FPD, a bystander in a parking lot called regarding a man in a white Cadillac Escalade who tried to sell jewelry and a young woman who was in the backseat. The bystander declined and called the police.

FPD officers later pulled the vehicle over in Muscle Shoals. After further investigation, the driver, Gunici Ionut, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution.

The Department of Human Resources responded and took custody of the woman.

Gunici Ionut was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond.

The case remains under investigation and FPD asks anyone who has any information to please contact Det. Flippo at 256-760-6562.

