Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

FEMA and FCC to test national emergency alert system

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.(IPAWS)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, Oct. 4, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting a nation-wide test of national emergency alert systems.

There will be two tests: one of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and one of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Both are scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The WEA will be delivered to all compatible cellphones, in English or Spanish depending on the phone’s settings. Cell towers are scheduled to broadcast the test for 30 minutes.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and televisions.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the FEMA website reads.

If the test is postposed, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Christopher Dean Moyer
Man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes in DeKalb County
Fire generic
Investigation underway following Guntersville marina fire
generic graphic baby feet
Health leaders warn of Alabama sleep-related infant deaths during SIDS awareness month
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Health leaders warn of sleep-related infant deaths in Alabama during SIDS awareness month
2 people dead following Morgan County house fire
Morgan County Coroner identifies 2 people dead following Morgan County house fire