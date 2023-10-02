Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at water park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
Debra Catledge
Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Colbert County

Latest News

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General...
Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park