2 people dead following Morgan County house fire

Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women died after a Sunday night house fire in Morgan County, per Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Chunn said the fire happened at Shagbark Trail in Somerville. Identities have not been released yet.

Per Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the fire remains a death investigation.

The State Fire Marshall is determining the cause of the fire.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

