One shot in Madison, taken to hospital in stable condition

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday.

Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department says it happened at Timberline Apartments on Wall Triana Highway. Upon arrival, officers learned that an argument between two men ended with one man being shot.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

Madison Police are investigating.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.