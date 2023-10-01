Deals
One shot in Madison, taken to hospital in stable condition

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday.

Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department says it happened at Timberline Apartments on Wall Triana Highway. Upon arrival, officers learned that an argument between two men ended with one man being shot.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

Madison Police are investigating.

