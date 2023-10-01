More Hot & Dry Days Ahead | Fall Weather Returns Later This Week!

Today has been yet again another sunny and hot day as we say hello to October! High temperatures this afternoon are ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s, but at least humidity levels are staying on the lower side. Expect clear skies and calm conditions as we head into your evening hours with overnight lows dropping back into the low and mid 60s. Some areas of patchy fog will likely develop into your early morning hours on Monday.

More dry and hot days will be in store for your work and school week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Afternoons high each day will top out in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s with humidity levels remaining fairly comfortable.

A chance for showers will return to the forecast late Thursday and into Friday. Unfortunately, very little rain, but part of a frontal boundary that will drop our temperatures significantly for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler in the low and mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. If you’ve been wanting to bring out the sweaters and hoodies this fall season, get ready!

