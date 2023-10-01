Deals
Man injured following Sunday morning shooting in Madison

Police lights
By Kate Norum and Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence-related shooting in Madison on Sunday morning.

Brent Patterson with the MCSO says the incident took place at 117 Clarice Circle where a woman shot a man at the residence. It is unknown the exact time officers responded to the scene.

The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Deputies say his condition is unknown at this time.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

