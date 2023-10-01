Madison County School Board President provides statement on not seeking re-election

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School Board President and the District 1 Representative Nathan Curry will not be seeking re-election announced via a statement on Sunday.

Curry has been the District 1 Rep. since 2016 and will not be seeking re-election to the board for the November 2024 election.

Curry wrote the following public statement on not seeking re-election for the Madison County School System:

Words cannot express how tremendously grateful I am that you allowed me to serve as your District 1 representative on the Madison County School Board since 2016. All the school visits, ballgames, calls, texts, and emails, each have added value to me. Relationships with families and students created will extend well beyond my time as your Board President and representative. Parents, with your help and guidance, we have created significant positive strides in our district, and I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished. Teachers, thank you so much for pouring into me and informing me of the issues you face in the classroom and beyond. Students, thank you for keeping me focused on your needs, and explaining things to help me better understand your perspective. Support Professionals, thank you for continuing to provide our children and our schools with the tools required to keep a school system running effectively and providing me with your feedback. Board members, I have been incredibly thankful to serve alongside each one of you, and we have modeled what an effective, caring, responsive, and transparent Board of Education should look like. After careful thought, prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided I will not seek re-election for the District 1 school board seat. There is a season for everything, and in November 2024, at the conclusion of the election, my season on the Board of Education will end. We are a rapidly growing community and school district, which is a testament to the standard of excellence and quality of education that our community and the nation recognize. There is so much potential, and all of us in our community continue to play a part as the work continues. I am excited about the future, and I hope the foundation set will bring even more positive changes to our district. I will be rooting for the success of the Madison County School System and our next representative. I will also gladly remain an active participant in the community I cherish!

Nathan Curry will complete his current term ahead of the November 2024 election.

