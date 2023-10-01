Families brought love of learning to annual Alabama Honey Festival

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The 5th annual Alabama Honey Festival took place on Sunday afternoon in Hazel Green.

The event drew crowds of families to its moved location at Alabama A&M’s Winfred Thomas Agricultural Research Station. The day was filled with lots of learning for families to understand the beauty of honey. Seasoned beekeepers were on sight to share the wisdom of bees and retrieving honey. People, of course, had an opportunity to enjoy the honey.

Brandy Moore was one of the people who attended the festival and said events such as this one are so important for the community.

“It’s a local event that is bringing a lot of awareness to the bees and the area,” said Moore. “There’s so many vendors with homemade crafts and their business that are here to promote themselves and it’s great for children and families.”

There was nothing short of a fun adventure for all, along with a scavenger hunt to get everyone involved. Everyone who showed out to the event had the awesome opportunity to not only learn about how honey is made but also share in the experience with demos and specialty vendors for the yearly occasion.

