Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Crowds hype up for Huntsville’s Good Music & Arts Festival

3rd annual Good Music & Arts Festival flyer
3rd annual Good Music & Arts Festival flyer(No More Dirty LLC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans all around the Tennessee Valley are jamming out at the third annual Good Music & Arts Festival on Sunday.

Downtown Huntsville is getting the crowds pumped up for music that all ages could get excited about at Big Spring Park East.

The performances of course are family-friendly and will be happening until 8 p.m.

Some of the featured artists that will be taking the stage include the following:

  • Huntsville Community Drumline
  • Comedian Small Fire
  • Denise Tichenor-Davis of the Bobby Jones Gospel Hour & Kurt Carr Singers
  • Chris Brunson & Anointed
  • Charles & Tanya Harris
  • Sky Jasper
  • Wingy Danejah

There also will be a special celebration and tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop featuring National Hip/Hop & R&B Artist, Legend and Icon, Chyna Whyte.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

2023 Alabama Honey Festival
Families brought love of learning to annual Alabama Honey Festival
Madison County School System
Madison County School Board President provides statement on not seeking re-election
Police lights
Man injured following Sunday morning shooting in Madison
Pies by Mike opened a pie vending machine, located outside their storefront in Clanton
Pies by Mike introduces a unique vending machine