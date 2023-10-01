Crowds hype up for Huntsville’s Good Music & Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans all around the Tennessee Valley are jamming out at the third annual Good Music & Arts Festival on Sunday.

Downtown Huntsville is getting the crowds pumped up for music that all ages could get excited about at Big Spring Park East.

The performances of course are family-friendly and will be happening until 8 p.m.

Some of the featured artists that will be taking the stage include the following:

Huntsville Community Drumline

Comedian Small Fire

Denise Tichenor-Davis of the Bobby Jones Gospel Hour & Kurt Carr Singers

Chris Brunson & Anointed

Charles & Tanya Harris

Sky Jasper

Wingy Danejah

There also will be a special celebration and tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop featuring National Hip/Hop & R&B Artist, Legend and Icon, Chyna Whyte.

