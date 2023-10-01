Bulldogs win big in Homecoming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M did what they were expected to when facing a Division II opponent for Homecoming. Win in emphatic fashion.

The Bulldogs led by Quarterback Quincy Casey won 58-3 in front a crowd of 26, 391 fans inside Louis Crews Stadium.

Alabama A&M led 14-0 after the first quarter, and followed with a 30 point Second Quarter to lead 44-3 at Halftime.

“Well I’m just pleased in all three phases and not just the offense,” Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said after the game. “I tell these guys all the time this is a D-2 team, we’re gonna respect all and fear none and we’re gonna take care of us. And if they’re ready to play it will be a good ball game, if they are not then the ball game will get out of hand which it did. You know offensively we put up 58 points today, defense only held them to three and that was the opening drive, we blocked a punt, we had good kickoff and punt returns, so in all three phases we did what we’re supposed to do. We’re a Division One team, they are a division Two team, we have more scholarships, that’s the way the game is supposed to go.”

Quarterback Quincy Casey had another solid performance going 17-of-27 for 296 yards and four Touchdowns. The Bulldogs racked up 539 yards of total offense on just 63 total plays.

“Just more comfortable, believing in whatever the coaches say,” Casey said after the game. “Believing in my teammates and just slowing the game down. Just taking one play at a time.”

Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-0 SWAC) will travel to face SWAC opponent Jackson State in Mobile, Alabama in the annual Gulf Coast Classic Saturday October 7th.

