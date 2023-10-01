Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Bulldogs win big in Homecoming

Alabama A&M defeats Tuskegee 58-3 in front of capacity home crowd
Alabama A&M Bulldogs Wide Receiver Kennan Hambrick (6) scores a Touchdown against Tuskegee...
Alabama A&M Bulldogs Wide Receiver Kennan Hambrick (6) scores a Touchdown against Tuskegee Saturday September 30, 2023(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M did what they were expected to when facing a Division II opponent for Homecoming. Win in emphatic fashion.

The Bulldogs led by Quarterback Quincy Casey won 58-3 in front a crowd of 26, 391 fans inside Louis Crews Stadium.

Alabama A&M led 14-0 after the first quarter, and followed with a 30 point Second Quarter to lead 44-3 at Halftime.

“Well I’m just pleased in all three phases and not just the offense,” Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said after the game. “I tell these guys all the time this is a D-2 team, we’re gonna respect all and fear none and we’re gonna take care of us. And if they’re ready to play it will be a good ball game, if they are not then the ball game will get out of hand which it did. You know offensively we put up 58 points today, defense only held them to three and that was the opening drive, we blocked a punt, we had good kickoff and punt returns, so in all three phases we did what we’re supposed to do. We’re a Division One team, they are a division Two team, we have more scholarships, that’s the way the game is supposed to go.”

Quarterback Quincy Casey had another solid performance going 17-of-27 for 296 yards and four Touchdowns. The Bulldogs racked up 539 yards of total offense on just 63 total plays.

“Just more comfortable, believing in whatever the coaches say,” Casey said after the game. “Believing in my teammates and just slowing the game down. Just taking one play at a time.”

Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-0 SWAC) will travel to face SWAC opponent Jackson State in Mobile, Alabama in the annual Gulf Coast Classic Saturday October 7th.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville

Latest News

On the Hill: Live with AAMU Athletics
Episode 2: ‘On the Hill: Live’ with Alabama A&M Athletics
Quincy Casey throws a Touchdown pass against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Thursday September 21, 2023.
Casey, Hayes win SWAC Awards
UNA Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon walks out with the UNA Football team September 23, 2023
Lions aim to bounce back for Homecoming
Jase McClellan scores touchdown in the fourth quarter in Alabama win.
Second half spark lifts Crimson Tide to victory in SEC opener