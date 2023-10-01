Deals
Another sunny day with temps near 90°.

First Alert Weather
Another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off. High temps near 90 degrees, low humidity. A...
Another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off. High temps near 90 degrees, low humidity. A mostly clear night. Temps in the low to mid 60s. More sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday. High temps all week in the 80s, low temps in the 60s. A chance of showers late Thursday night and for Friday. Unfortunately, very little rain, but part of a frontal boundary that will drop the temps for the weekend. High temps next weekend only reaching the low to mid 70s, with overnight low temps around 50 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off. High temps near 90 degrees, low humidity. A mostly clear night. Temps in the low to mid 60s.

More sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday. High temps all week in the 80s, low temps in the 60s.

A chance of showers late Thursday night and for Friday. Unfortunately, very little rain, but part of a frontal boundary that will drop the temps for the weekend. High temps next weekend only reaching the low to mid 70s, with overnight low temps around 50 degrees.

