One person injured after Huntsville nightclub shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a Saturday morning shooting at Club 3208 in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police Department officers tell WAFF 48 News that shots were fired in the area of the club and one person was injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers are on the scene and currently have several suspects detained.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

