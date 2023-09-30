Moore’s Mill Fire Department seeks additional funding from Madison County Commission

MOORE’S MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteer Firefighters in Moore’s Mill have mixed feelings over the county’s newly approved 2024 budget. The Madison County budget for the department has been set, bringing their budget to $300,000 after receiving $37,000 for the new budget.

Zachary Trulson, president of the department, says his department is seeing an increase in calls.

In the last two years, 12,000 homes have been added to their coverage area.

He also says there is a need for costly additions to the department such as two new fire engines and a new fire station on Winchester Road, one of their most frequent call spots.

That alone could cost between 1.5 million and 2 million dollars.

Trulson says they are grateful for what they are receiving, but he says these need to be addressed.

“Chairman McCutcheon has been very open and understanding and supportive of us at the fire department, understanding that we do need additional funding resources,” Trulson said. “Obviously, it’s hard to just snap your fingers and make that happen immediately but I think that he does understand this is something that we need to address sooner rather than later.”

Trulson says the department is blessed to receive what they do to this point but feels additional funding could help prevent the situation from impacting people’s safety.

