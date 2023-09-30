Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in an early morning officer-involved shooting on Friday, according to Decatur Police.

The shooting happened on Ryan Drive before 2 a.m. on Sept. 29. During the incident, a Decatur officer shot the man. The man, now identified as 39-year-old Stephen Perkins, was taken to Huntsville Hospital but did not survive. No officers were injured during the incident.

Decatur Police arrived on the scene initially after making contact with a tow truck driver who attempted to repossess a vehicle from the Perkins’ home on Ryan Drive SW. From the initial interaction, police said Perkins then pulled a handgun on the tow truck driver, who fled the scene.

From there officers made their way to the home along with the tow truck driver at the scene. The homeowner exited the residence armed with a handgun and threatened the tow truck driver. DPD said following this interaction they then ordered Perkins to drop the weapon, but that did not happen.

Perkins then allegedly turned the gun toward one of the officers at the scene. Police say the officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, according to Decatur Police Department’s policy.

Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

ALEA’s Decatur dispatch center received a request from Decatur Police to respond to the shooting scene on Ryan Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Justin Shepherd, a neighbor who lives across the street, said a bullet entered his home during the officer-involved shooting.

“I feel that this was reckless and sloppy,” he said. “For this many bullet holes to be in my home while I’m sleeping, I’m afraid to go to sleep at night knowing that people can shot my house up with immunity.”

Bullet enters witness's home during officer-involved shooting (WAFF)

Representative of the the Perkins family, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb provided the following statement on behalf of the family:

