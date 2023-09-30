Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Fog early, otherwise sunny & hot for Saturday.

First Alert Weather
Early morning dense fog will burn off, sunny & hot today. Temps near 90 degrees. Clear tonight,...
Early morning dense fog will burn off, sunny & hot today. Temps near 90 degrees. Clear tonight, low to mid 60s. More sun for Sunday and still hot. Temps near 90 degrees. More sunny days ahead for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps mid to upper.80s, overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s. A slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday. Not much rain in the forecast, but a nice drop in temperatures for Friday and the weekend. High temps Thursday in the 80s, but only 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with the cooler temps.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Early morning dense fog will burn off, sunny & hot today. Temps near 90 degrees. Clear tonight, low to mid 60s. More sun for Sunday and still hot. Temps near 90 degrees. More sunny days ahead for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps mid to upper.80s, overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

A slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday. Not much rain in the forecast, but a nice drop in temperatures for Friday and the weekend. High temps Thursday in the 80s, but only 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with the cooler temps.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
One man dead, another injured after car hits bicycle and lawnmower
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
Dedrick Deshann Pride
Sheffield homicide suspect in custody
1 man killed in crash involving car, semi in Priceville
Victim identified in fatal crash on AL-67 in Priceville
Police lights
Bus driver for Madison County Schools charged with driving under influence following crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Calm & Clear This Evening | Warm & Sunny Weekend Ahead
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Sunny, dry and warm stretch continues through the weekend
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm stretch continues through the weekend
48 First Alert Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron provides us with Thursday night's forecast
48 First Alert: Thursday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Mostly Clear Skies & Mild This Evening | Many More Warm & Dry Days Ahead