Fog early, otherwise sunny & hot for Saturday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Early morning dense fog will burn off, sunny & hot today. Temps near 90 degrees. Clear tonight, low to mid 60s. More sun for Sunday and still hot. Temps near 90 degrees. More sunny days ahead for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps mid to upper.80s, overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

A slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday. Not much rain in the forecast, but a nice drop in temperatures for Friday and the weekend. High temps Thursday in the 80s, but only 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with the cooler temps.

