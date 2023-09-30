Fire truck pull challenge in Madison raises awareness on drug prevention

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Partnership for a Drug-Free Community and Madison Fire & Rescue teamed up to help spread more awareness on drug prevention with a fire truck pull challenge on Saturday.

The “Pullin’ for Partnership Fire Truck Challenge” had its third annual event of promoting resources to raise money for drug prevention and bring attention related to substance use in the community. The event took place at Bob Jones High School where 10 teams competed to prove themselves and see if they could pull a 46,000-pound fire truck a length of 100 feet with a rope.

Madison Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brandy Williams said the department is supporting the “Pullin’ for Partnership” event because, as first responders, they see the impact of the opioid and fentanyl crises almost daily.

“I think most people are very aware that we have a serious substance use crisis, and too many are dying,” said Williams. “So anything we can do to bring awareness to programs that help address it, from trying to prevent it to helping those who have an addiction, it is a positive for our city and community.”

Pulling a fire truck and helping lead a positive charge in the community by providing resources toward maintaining sobriety is one of the key aspects that this event helps to offer people who may be struggling. Partnership’s deputy director David Battle says the event is a great way to help and learn.

“It’s the reason we’re doing it that’s so important,” said David Battle. “We see this as a great way to show those who may be struggling with addiction and maintaining their sobriety that there are many people ‘pulling’ for them to get better and lead healthier lives.”

Additionally, there were area treatment providers on-site as well as Partnership’s Recovery Resource Hub staff who were available to answer questions and assist with questions related to substance use treatment.

For people interested in learning about Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, click here.

