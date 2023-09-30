Electric vehicle free showcase makes mark in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday in Huntsville’s MidCity District, a variety of electric vehicles were on display to raise awareness for all-electric and all-plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The event was sponsored by the North Alabama Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama to promote the benefits of driving an electric vehicle, including reduced emissions, lower fuel and maintenance costs, and a smoother driving experience.

As part of National Drive Electric Week, this event helped provide more insight into the growing trend of driving an electric vehicle. Huntsville was the final stop of four electric vehicle showcases in Alabama sponsored by Drive Electric Alabama with the other stops being in Auburn, Mobile and Birmingham.

The organization, Drive Electric Alabama, is a statewide education platform dedicated to improving the state through electric vehicles. Learn more about Drive Electric Alabama, by clicking here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.