Downtown Moulton gears up for fall with annual Harvest Festival

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Moulton put on its annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society on Saturday.

The event was nothing short of a fun-filled day exploring the history of Lawrence County through a variety of activities, local vendors, and live entertainment. The highly-anticipated event allows locals and visitors to get a taste of local culture or find some unique hidden treasures.

There was nothing short of an experience for everyone who came to the event, from learning more about the history of Lawrence County to trying new foods.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards the preservation and education of Lawrence County’s history.

