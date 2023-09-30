Deals
Clear & Mild Conditions This Evening | Another Sunny & Hot Day Expected Tomorrow

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We’ve seen plenty of sunshine today and temperatures have warmed up quickly as a result this afternoon with highs ranging in the upper 80s and low 90s. Even though it’s definitely feeling more like summer as we wrap up your last weekend in September, humidity levels are still fairly comfortable, so enjoy any and all outdoor plans! Expect mostly clear skies and dry conditions to persist into the evening hours with overnight lows dropping back into the low and mid 60s. Some areas of light patchy fog will be possible through the early morning hours of your Sunday.

Not much change is expected in the weather pattern through the rest of your weekend of even into your first full week of October. Plan on many more sunny, hot, and rain-free days with high temperatures staying well above normal in the mid and upper 80s, and overnight lows will be falling into the low and mid 60s.

A big pattern change looks to arrive later in the week on Thursday and Friday as a decent cold front approaches the region from the west. This front will not only bring back rain chances to the Valley, but it will also drop temperatures and give us that fall-like feel! Expect a few scattered showers through the day on Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs cooling gradually into the mid and upper 70s as we head into the next upcoming weekend.

